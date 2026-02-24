PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - February 24

The following are the ​top stories in the Financial ​Times. Reuters has ‌not verified ​these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Maersk and MSC ‌to take temporary control of key Panama Canal ports - FedEx sues Trump administration for tariff refunds

- Novo Nordisk shares drop 16% ‌after poor trial results for new obesity drug - Citi to ‌sell another stake in Mexico's Banamex ahead of IPO

Overview - Danish shipping giant Maersk and Swiss-based MSC are to take over the operations of ⁠two ​key ports ⁠on the Panama Canal after their Hong Kong-based operator was ejected last month, the ⁠Panamanian government said on Monday.

- Shipping company FedEx has sued ​the U.S. government for a refund on Donald Trump's ⁠emergency tariffs, the first large American company to do so since the ⁠Supreme ​Court found the sweeping levies illegal. - Novo Nordisk shares tumbled 16% on Monday after the latest weight-loss drug from ⁠Europe's pharmaceuticals champion disappointed in a key trial.

- Citigroup has agreed ⁠to sell ⁠a 24% stake in Banamex to several new investors, marking a new step towards a ‌full divestiture of ‌the Mexican retail bank. (Compiled ​by Bengaluru newsroom)

