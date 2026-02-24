PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - February 24
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Maersk and MSC to take temporary control of key Panama Canal ports - FedEx sues Trump administration for tariff refunds
- Novo Nordisk shares drop 16% after poor trial results for new obesity drug - Citi to sell another stake in Mexico's Banamex ahead of IPO
Overview - Danish shipping giant Maersk and Swiss-based MSC are to take over the operations of two key ports on the Panama Canal after their Hong Kong-based operator was ejected last month, the Panamanian government said on Monday.
- Shipping company FedEx has sued the U.S. government for a refund on Donald Trump's emergency tariffs, the first large American company to do so since the Supreme Court found the sweeping levies illegal. - Novo Nordisk shares tumbled 16% on Monday after the latest weight-loss drug from Europe's pharmaceuticals champion disappointed in a key trial.
- Citigroup has agreed to sell a 24% stake in Banamex to several new investors, marking a new step towards a full divestiture of the Mexican retail bank. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Maryland sues Trump administration to halt construction of ICE facility
Trump administration steps up efforts to scrutinize foreign funding of universities
Maryland sues Trump administration to halt construction of ICE facility
UPDATE 1-Novo Nordisk's $475-billion rise and fall as Wegovy-era gains wiped out
Trump Administration U-turn on PreCheck Shutdown