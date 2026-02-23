Left Menu

Bengaluru to Host Plumbex India 2026: A Water Innovation Showcase

Plumbex India 2026, the leading exhibition for water, sanitation, and plumbing, is set for April 16th-18th in Bengaluru at the BIEC. Supported by major government ministries, the event will bring together industry leaders, facilitating new partnerships and advancements toward sustainable urban development and water management solutions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:15 IST
Bengaluru to Host Plumbex India 2026: A Water Innovation Showcase

The Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) has announced the dates for Plumbex India 2026, to be held from April 16th to 18th at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru. This premier event focuses on advancing water, sanitation, and plumbing technologies in line with national priorities.

Supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Plumbex India has been pivotal in standardizing and driving innovation in the sector. It serves as a meeting point for manufacturers, developers, architects, and policymakers to foster collaborations that boost industry growth.

With Bengaluru's urban expansion posing unique water management challenges, the event will provide a platform for companies to showcase solutions for Net-Zero Water buildings and smart water systems. Over 15,000 visitors are expected, reflecting a diverse stakeholder pool eager to embrace sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blazing Inferno Engulfs Delhi's Cloth Market for Over a Day

Blazing Inferno Engulfs Delhi's Cloth Market for Over a Day

 India
2
Tributes Paid to Ajit Pawar: Remembering the Leader Maharashtra Never Had

Tributes Paid to Ajit Pawar: Remembering the Leader Maharashtra Never Had

 India
3
Shiv Sena's Hanumant Jagdale Takes Leadership Role in Thane

Shiv Sena's Hanumant Jagdale Takes Leadership Role in Thane

 India
4
India's Oil and Gas Block Bids Extended: New Opportunities Arise

India's Oil and Gas Block Bids Extended: New Opportunities Arise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026