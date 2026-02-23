Bengaluru to Host Plumbex India 2026: A Water Innovation Showcase

The Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) has announced the dates for Plumbex India 2026, to be held from April 16th to 18th at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru. This premier event focuses on advancing water, sanitation, and plumbing technologies in line with national priorities.

Supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Plumbex India has been pivotal in standardizing and driving innovation in the sector. It serves as a meeting point for manufacturers, developers, architects, and policymakers to foster collaborations that boost industry growth.

With Bengaluru's urban expansion posing unique water management challenges, the event will provide a platform for companies to showcase solutions for Net-Zero Water buildings and smart water systems. Over 15,000 visitors are expected, reflecting a diverse stakeholder pool eager to embrace sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)