Left Menu

EU Halts Trade Deal Proceedings with U.S.

The European Union plans to halt the ratification of its trade agreement with the U.S., demanding details from President Trump's administration on a new tariff program, as reported by Bloomberg News. The report could not immediately be verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:18 IST
EU Halts Trade Deal Proceedings with U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is set to pause the ratification process of its trade agreement with the United States, pushing for further information about the latest tariff scheme implemented by President Donald Trump's administration, according to Bloomberg News.

Bloomberg revealed that the EU's decision comes as the bloc seeks clarity and transparency from U.S. officials on the new tariff program's specifics, which could significantly impact trade relations.

Reuters has not yet independently corroborated the Bloomberg report, but the implications of a potential freeze indicate growing trade tensions between the EU and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Resurgence: Sensex and Nifty Soar as Trade Tensions Ease

Market Resurgence: Sensex and Nifty Soar as Trade Tensions Ease

 India
2
Diplomatic Tensions: Hungary and Slovakia's Ultimatums to the EU

Diplomatic Tensions: Hungary and Slovakia's Ultimatums to the EU

 Global
3
Farmers' Fury: Shiv Sena's Showdown Against Shaktipeeth Expressway

Farmers' Fury: Shiv Sena's Showdown Against Shaktipeeth Expressway

 India
4
Euro Zone Economic Shifts as US Tariff Changes Stir Market Waters

Euro Zone Economic Shifts as US Tariff Changes Stir Market Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026