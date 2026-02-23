EU Halts Trade Deal Proceedings with U.S.
The European Union plans to halt the ratification of its trade agreement with the U.S., demanding details from President Trump's administration on a new tariff program, as reported by Bloomberg News. The report could not immediately be verified by Reuters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:18 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
