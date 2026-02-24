Left Menu

Venezuela's VLCC Oil Boom: A New Era of Crude Exports

Venezuelan crude oil exports are set to rise as trading houses employ Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), following a Caracas-Washington deal. This move aims to cut transportation costs and boost shipments, particularly to India, as the country seeks alternatives to Russian oil. Trading firms Vitol and Trafigura are spearheading this initiative.

Updated: 24-02-2026 21:37 IST
Trading houses are ramping up Venezuela's oil exports by chartering Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), a first since a supply deal with the U.S. began. This shift to larger vessels is expected to expedite shipments starting in March, with India as a key destination.

Previously, exports were handled by smaller tankers, heading to both U.S. refineries and Caribbean terminals. The move to VLCCs, which can carry up to 2 million barrels, aims to boost efficiency and lower transport costs amidst high crude prices.

Indian refiners are keen buyers, working to reduce reliance on Russian imports. U.S. oil blockade lifting has resumed Venezuela's crude flow, with Chevron and other U.S. firms preparing to increase processing, further elevating exports.

