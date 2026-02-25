Left Menu

Earthquake Shakes Papua New Guinea

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 90 km.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:12 IST
Earthquake Shakes Papua New Guinea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, shaking the region with significant force.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported that the earthquake's epicenter was detectable at a depth of 90 kilometers beneath the earth's surface.

This seismic event adds to the list of geophysical activities in the Pacific region, known for its unstable tectonic plates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

Thane Civic Body's Bold Anti-Encroachment Action

 India
2
CIC Criticizes DDA for Inadequate RTI Response on Bhoomiheen Camp Demolition

CIC Criticizes DDA for Inadequate RTI Response on Bhoomiheen Camp Demolition

 India
3
Heart of Compassion: Young Donor's Legacy Saves Six Lives

Heart of Compassion: Young Donor's Legacy Saves Six Lives

 India
4
Shree Ram Twistex IPO Oversubscribed by Over 43 Times

Shree Ram Twistex IPO Oversubscribed by Over 43 Times

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026