Earthquake Shakes Papua New Guinea
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 90 km.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:12 IST
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, shaking the region with significant force.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported that the earthquake's epicenter was detectable at a depth of 90 kilometers beneath the earth's surface.
This seismic event adds to the list of geophysical activities in the Pacific region, known for its unstable tectonic plates.
(With inputs from agencies.)