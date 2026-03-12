Dialogues for National Safety and Global Energy Flow

Left Menu

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the safety of Indian nationals and the importance of unhindered transit of goods and energy, emphasizing these as India's top priorities.

Narendra Modi

On March 12, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a discussion with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The conversation, revealed in a post on the platform X, underscored critical issues.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted two primary concerns: the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad and the uninterrupted transit of goods and energy.

These issues were stressed as pivotal priorities for India, reflecting the nation's commitment to safeguarding its citizens and ensuring a stable energy supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

