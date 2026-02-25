Left Menu

Haryana's Rs 590-Crore Bank Fraud: Arrests and Investigations Unfold

The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested four individuals, linked to a Rs 590-crore fraud involving IDFC First Bank. Two ex-bank employees are identified as masterminds, while a private firm owned by a mastermind's wife is central to the case. Investigations continue to unravel the complex money trail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:05 IST
Haryana's Rs 590-Crore Bank Fraud: Arrests and Investigations Unfold
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) apprehended four individuals implicated in a massive financial fraud at IDFC First Bank. The arrested include two former bank employees, Ribhav Rishi and Abhay Kumar, who allegedly orchestrated the Rs 590-crore scam.

The fraud hinges on a private firm, Swastik Desh Project, owned by Swati Singla and Abhishek Singla, which is suspected to have received a substantial portion of the embezzled funds. Investigators are piecing together the intricate money trail and have retrieved Rs 556 crore of the stolen amount so far.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed the Assembly, asserting the government's commitment to hold all involved accountable. The opposition has called for a CBI probe, and the authorities have vowed to leave no stone unturned in their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Slips as Japan Opts for Growth-Boosting Policies

Yen Slips as Japan Opts for Growth-Boosting Policies

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settler Violence in the West Bank

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settler Violence in the West Bank

 Global
3
I bring with me greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect and partnership: PM Modi in his address to Knesset.

I bring with me greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship...

 Global
4
Sikandar Raza Poised to Make History in High-Stakes Clash Against India

Sikandar Raza Poised to Make History in High-Stakes Clash Against India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026