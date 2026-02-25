Left Menu

Fuel Lifeline: U.S. Eases Oil Flow from Venezuela to Cuba

The U.S. Treasury Department has authorized licenses for companies to resell Venezuelan oil to Cuba, aiming to alleviate the island's fuel shortage. This move restores Venezuela's role as Cuba's primary oil supplier after disruptions, and emphasizes commercial transactions benefiting Cuban people over governmental entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced a policy change on Wednesday that could help Cuba alleviate its severe fuel shortage. The plan permits companies to obtain licenses for reselling Venezuelan oil to Cuba.

Relations have been tense since the U.S. took control of Venezuela's oil exports in January, subsequently halting supplies to Cuba. President Donald Trump has insisted that allies of Venezuela, including China and Cuba, pay fair market rates for oil shipments.

The newly announced license policy outlines requirements that future transactions prioritize Cuba's private sector and the Cuban people, explicitly excluding deals with governmental or military entities in Cuba. License applicants aren't required to have a U.S.-based entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

