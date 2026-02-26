Hong Kong Court of Appeal Overturns Jimmy Lai's Conviction

The Hong Kong Court of Appeal delivered a significant ruling on Thursday, overturning the conviction against well-known pro-democracy media tycoon, Jimmy Lai.

Previously, in December 2022, Lai had been handed a sentence of five years and nine months in prison, having been found guilty of a fraud offense. The case centered around allegations that he breached lease terms for his Apple Daily newspaper headquarters by concealing Dico Consultants Ltd.'s operations within the premises.

This decision marks a pivotal moment in Hong Kong's legal landscape, particularly regarding cases involving prominent pro-democracy individuals.