Left Menu

Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued a religious decree banning weapons of mass destruction. This decision, reaffirmed by President Masoud Pezeshkian, signals that Tehran will not pursue nuclear weapons, amidst ongoing nuclear talks with the U.S., which suspects Iran's nuclear aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-02-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 12:40 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant move, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued a ban on the development of nuclear weapons, a decision supported by President Masoud Pezeshkian. This announcement asserts Tehran's stance against pursuing weapons of mass destruction.

President Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of Khamenei's decree ahead of the third round of nuclear talks with the U.S., who continues to express concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Khamenei's decision to ban nuclear weapons came through a religious decree, or fatwa, issued in the early 2000s, underscoring his decisive influence over Tehran's nuclear program.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Arrest of Intelligence Chief Marks Progress in Easter Attack Probe

Sri Lanka's Arrest of Intelligence Chief Marks Progress in Easter Attack Pro...

 Sri Lanka
2
India and US Engage to Strengthen Trade Ties

India and US Engage to Strengthen Trade Ties

 India
3
Gold's Gleam: Navigating Economic Uncertainty Amid Tariff Tensions

Gold's Gleam: Navigating Economic Uncertainty Amid Tariff Tensions

 Global
4
Jeeno Thitikul Struggles in HSBC Women's World Championship First Round

Jeeno Thitikul Struggles in HSBC Women's World Championship First Round

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026