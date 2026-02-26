Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree

In a significant move, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued a ban on the development of nuclear weapons, a decision supported by President Masoud Pezeshkian. This announcement asserts Tehran's stance against pursuing weapons of mass destruction.

President Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of Khamenei's decree ahead of the third round of nuclear talks with the U.S., who continues to express concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Khamenei's decision to ban nuclear weapons came through a religious decree, or fatwa, issued in the early 2000s, underscoring his decisive influence over Tehran's nuclear program.