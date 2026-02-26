Left Menu

Ivory Coast's Bold Move: Advancing Mid-Crop Cocoa Season

Ivory Coast is accelerating its cocoa mid-crop season for the first time, reducing the price paid to farmers. This move aims to address excess cocoa stocks caused by falling global prices, making Ivorian cocoa uncompetitive. The new price range is 800-1,000 CFA francs per kg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:43 IST
Ivory Coast's Bold Move: Advancing Mid-Crop Cocoa Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ivory Coast is set to start its cocoa mid-crop season early for the first time, a strategic decision to combat excess stock issues. The move involves sharply cutting the set price paid to farmers, a step aimed at boosting sales.

This initiative comes as the country, the world's largest cocoa producer, grapples with surpluses resulting from a global price slump. The decline has rendered Ivorian cocoa unaffordable, causing a backlog of cocoa beans both inland and at ports, officials disclosed.

Starting next month, cocoa will be classified as mid-crop rather than main crop. The set price for farmers will drop significantly to between 800 and 1,000 CFA francs per kg, compared to the main crop's 2,800 CFA francs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: UP and Yamanashi Focus on Green Hydrogen and Innovation

Strengthening Ties: UP and Yamanashi Focus on Green Hydrogen and Innovation

 India
2
Perilous Journeys: The High Cost of Shrinking Legal Pathways for Migrants

Perilous Journeys: The High Cost of Shrinking Legal Pathways for Migrants

 Global
3
Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi Lay Foundation for Homes in Wayanad Landslide Relief Effort

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi Lay Foundation for Homes in Wayanad Landslide Reli...

 India
4
In area of defence, India and Israel have decades-old cooperation; MoU inked last year will give new direction to it: PM Modi.

In area of defence, India and Israel have decades-old cooperation; MoU inked...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026