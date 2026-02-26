Ivory Coast's Bold Move: Advancing Mid-Crop Cocoa Season

Ivory Coast is set to start its cocoa mid-crop season early for the first time, a strategic decision to combat excess stock issues. The move involves sharply cutting the set price paid to farmers, a step aimed at boosting sales.

This initiative comes as the country, the world's largest cocoa producer, grapples with surpluses resulting from a global price slump. The decline has rendered Ivorian cocoa unaffordable, causing a backlog of cocoa beans both inland and at ports, officials disclosed.

Starting next month, cocoa will be classified as mid-crop rather than main crop. The set price for farmers will drop significantly to between 800 and 1,000 CFA francs per kg, compared to the main crop's 2,800 CFA francs.

