Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has declared that Cuba will resolutely defend itself against any aggression aimed at its sovereignty. His statement follows a recent incident where a group aboard a Florida-registered speedboat attacked a Cuban patrol, resulting in casualties.

Havana identified the attackers as anti-government exiles, some previously wanted for plotting attacks. This incident occurs against a backdrop of increasing tensions with the United States, which has imposed restrictions impacting Cuban oil imports.

The embargo has exacerbated fuel shortages and power cuts throughout the island, leading the U.N. to warn of a looming humanitarian crisis if energy needs remain unmet.