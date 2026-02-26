Left Menu

Cuban Leadership Stands Firm Against External Aggression

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel vowed to defend against any aggressive actions threatening the nation's sovereignty. This response followed an incident involving exiles who attacked a Cuban patrol. Amidst tensions with the U.S., Cuba faces fuel shortages and potential humanitarian crises due to restricted oil shipments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has declared that Cuba will resolutely defend itself against any aggression aimed at its sovereignty. His statement follows a recent incident where a group aboard a Florida-registered speedboat attacked a Cuban patrol, resulting in casualties.

Havana identified the attackers as anti-government exiles, some previously wanted for plotting attacks. This incident occurs against a backdrop of increasing tensions with the United States, which has imposed restrictions impacting Cuban oil imports.

The embargo has exacerbated fuel shortages and power cuts throughout the island, leading the U.N. to warn of a looming humanitarian crisis if energy needs remain unmet.

