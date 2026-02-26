Gauhati High Court Summons Assam's CM over Alleged Hate Speech

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in response to several Public Interest Litigations (PILs) accusing him of making hate speeches. Notices were also sent to the state government and the Director General of Police (DGP) regarding three different petitions on this matter.

A division bench, led by Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury, heard the petitions and scheduled the next hearing for April 21. The respondents are required to submit their replies before this date, with no further orders issued at this point, informed Advocate Santanu Borthakur.

Among the petitioners is Sahitya Akademi awardee Hiren Gohain, former DGP Harekrishna Deka, and journalist Paresh Malakar. The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have also filed petitions. The petitioners allege that Sarma's remarks could divide society and demand a complete cessation of hate speech and a Special Investigation Team led by a retired high court judge to investigate the claims.