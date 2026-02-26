Left Menu

EU's Controversial Proposal Sparks Heated Debate

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the European Union's plans to implement a permanent ban on Russian oil imports, labeling the idea as insane. The European Commission intends to submit a legal proposal for the ban soon after Hungary's parliamentary election, adding tension to EU-Russia relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:46 IST
On Thursday, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, denounced the European Union's proposed permanent ban on importing Russian oil, calling it something only a "madman" would suggest.

The European Commission plans to table the legal proposal for the ban on Russian oil imports on April 15, just days after Hungary conducts its parliamentary election.

This proposal, according to EU officials and a document reviewed by Reuters, is likely to escalate tensions between the EU and Russia, a critical backdrop given current geopolitical dynamics.

