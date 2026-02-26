On Thursday, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, denounced the European Union's proposed permanent ban on importing Russian oil, calling it something only a "madman" would suggest.

The European Commission plans to table the legal proposal for the ban on Russian oil imports on April 15, just days after Hungary conducts its parliamentary election.

This proposal, according to EU officials and a document reviewed by Reuters, is likely to escalate tensions between the EU and Russia, a critical backdrop given current geopolitical dynamics.