Escalation of Violence in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire
Tensions have flared in Gaza with recent Israeli strikes leaving five dead, according to health officials. The Israeli military targeted militants posing threats, breaching a ceasefire brokered last October. The ongoing conflict has devastated Gaza, with significant casualties on both sides and continued violations of the truce.
Five people were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza on Thursday, as reported by the territory's health officials, with the Israeli military confirming the elimination of a militant threatening forces in the enclave's south.
In a northern Gaza City airstrike, two Palestinians died, leaving several wounded, while a separate drone strike at a Khan Younis checkpoint killed three and injured others. No immediate statement was given by the Israeli military on these incidents.
The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict has seen Gaza heavily battered since Hamas's October 7, 2023 assault on southern Israel, which resulted in 1,200 deaths. The truce agreed in October has been fraught with violations, hindering the second phase requiring Israeli withdrawal and Hamas yielding control of Gaza's administration.
