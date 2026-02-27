Escalation of Violence in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Five people were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza on Thursday, as reported by the territory's health officials, with the Israeli military confirming the elimination of a militant threatening forces in the enclave's south.

In a northern Gaza City airstrike, two Palestinians died, leaving several wounded, while a separate drone strike at a Khan Younis checkpoint killed three and injured others. No immediate statement was given by the Israeli military on these incidents.

The ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict has seen Gaza heavily battered since Hamas's October 7, 2023 assault on southern Israel, which resulted in 1,200 deaths. The truce agreed in October has been fraught with violations, hindering the second phase requiring Israeli withdrawal and Hamas yielding control of Gaza's administration.