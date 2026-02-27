Left Menu

Court Rejects Binance's Arbitration Bid in Unregistered Token Case

A federal judge has denied Binance's request for arbitration in a lawsuit accusing the cryptocurrency exchange of illegally selling unregistered tokens. The case will proceed in court as Binance failed to notify customers about arbitration terms. Binance founder Changpeng Zhao is also named in the lawsuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 05:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 05:00 IST
Court Rejects Binance's Arbitration Bid in Unregistered Token Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive legal development, a federal judge in Manhattan has turned down Binance's request to compel arbitration in a lawsuit accusing the cryptocurrency giant of selling unregistered tokens. U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter emphasized that Binance did not adequately inform their customers about changes requiring arbitration, thereby allowing the case to proceed in court.

Judge Carter highlighted the absence of any clear announcement or guidance within Binance's terms of use about arbitration, making the provision unenforceable. Furthermore, the class-action waiver included in the 2019 terms was deemed ambiguous. Alongside Binance, Changpeng Zhao, the exchange's founder and former CEO, also faces allegations in connection with the lawsuit.

The case, which involves accusations related to seven tokens, namely ELF, EOS, FUN, ICX, OMG, QSP, and TRX, initially saw a dismissal in 2022. However, it was revived by a federal appeals court two years later. The plaintiffs argue that Binance did not adequately warn investors of the high-risk nature of their investments as required by law.

TRENDING

1
Anthropic in Standoff with Pentagon Over AI Safeguards

Anthropic in Standoff with Pentagon Over AI Safeguards

 Global
2
Escalation of Violence in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Escalation of Violence in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire

 Global
3
OpenAI Pledges Closer Ties with Canadian Authorities Post-Tragedy

OpenAI Pledges Closer Ties with Canadian Authorities Post-Tragedy

 Global
4
Venezuelan Oil Deal Shakeup: Maduro-Era Contracts Under Review

Venezuelan Oil Deal Shakeup: Maduro-Era Contracts Under Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026