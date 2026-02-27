OpenAI announced plans to strengthen its safety measures by setting up a direct communication line with Canadian law enforcement. This initiative comes in response to a tragic school shooting in Canada, prompting OpenAI to act quickly in reinforcing its protocols.

In a letter to Evan Solomon, Canada's minister overseeing artificial intelligence, Ann O'Leary, OpenAI's vice president of global policy, expressed the company's commitment to assisting law enforcement in the ongoing investigation into the Tumbler Ridge incident. O'Leary emphasized the importance of cooperative efforts with both federal and provincial governments.

OpenAI's safety team was called for discussions after the company admitted it hadn't informed police about the ChatGPT account of the alleged shooter, Jesse Van Rootselaar, which was banned for policy violations. Despite previous violations, OpenAI determined these issues didn't warrant law enforcement notification, drawing criticism amid the recent tragic events.

