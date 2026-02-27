Revitalizing Karaikal's Lifeline: A Rs 500 Crore Initiative to Strengthen Irrigation Canals

In a significant move to bolster agricultural infrastructure, Puducherry is set to launch a Rs 500 crore initiative aimed at revitalizing the irrigation canals in Karaikal.

Lt Governor K Kailashnathan highlighted the critical condition of the current canal system, noting the inefficient usage of Cauvery river water due to decades of neglect.

The strategic plan, also supported by CSR projects from the National Institute of Technology, seeks to rejuvenate these canals to ensure effective water distribution and recharge groundwater.

(With inputs from agencies.)