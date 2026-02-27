Revitalizing Karaikal's Lifeline: A Rs 500 Crore Initiative to Strengthen Irrigation Canals
The Puducherry government unveils a Rs 500 crore plan to enhance Karaikal's irrigation canals, aiming to optimize Cauvery river water usage. Lt Governor K Kailashnathan emphasizes the scheme's potential in supporting local agriculture by improving water accessibility and recharging groundwater levels, with additional CSR project support from NIT.
In a significant move to bolster agricultural infrastructure, Puducherry is set to launch a Rs 500 crore initiative aimed at revitalizing the irrigation canals in Karaikal.
Lt Governor K Kailashnathan highlighted the critical condition of the current canal system, noting the inefficient usage of Cauvery river water due to decades of neglect.
The strategic plan, also supported by CSR projects from the National Institute of Technology, seeks to rejuvenate these canals to ensure effective water distribution and recharge groundwater.
