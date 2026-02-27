INS Anjadip: The Indian Navy's New 'Dolphin Hunter'

In a significant boost to India's naval capabilities, the Indian Navy has officially commissioned its latest state-of-the-art warship, INS Anjadip, aimed at enhancing anti-submarine warfare and coastal surveillance.

The commissioning ceremony took place at Chennai Port and was led by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. This vessel is the third in the series of eight being constructed under the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft project.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata, INS Anjadip is engineered to excel in the detection, tracking, and neutralization of enemy submarines in littoral waters, thereby strengthening the Navy's operational readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)