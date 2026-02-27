Left Menu

INS Anjadip: The Indian Navy's New 'Dolphin Hunter'

The Indian Navy has commissioned INS Anjadip, a warship designed for anti-submarine warfare and coastal surveillance. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, it features advanced capabilities for detecting and neutralizing enemy submarines, boosting India's maritime security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:28 IST
In a significant boost to India's naval capabilities, the Indian Navy has officially commissioned its latest state-of-the-art warship, INS Anjadip, aimed at enhancing anti-submarine warfare and coastal surveillance.

The commissioning ceremony took place at Chennai Port and was led by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. This vessel is the third in the series of eight being constructed under the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft project.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata, INS Anjadip is engineered to excel in the detection, tracking, and neutralization of enemy submarines in littoral waters, thereby strengthening the Navy's operational readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

