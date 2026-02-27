India's Economic Surge: A Glimpse into Fastest-Growing Major Economy

In a notable stride, India's economy expanded by 7.8% in the October-December period compared to the same timeframe the previous year, the government announced on Friday.

With a revised series of national output data, India is projected to grow by 7.6% for the fiscal year ending in March, securing its position as the fastest-growing significant economy globally. The government's adjustments aim to revamp economic metrics, addressing criticism over outdated practices and enhancing accuracy in reporting.

The National Statistics Office foresees a nominal GDP growth of 8.6% for 2025/26, excluding inflation impacts, as the government continues to refine economic assessments, estimating a 10% nominal growth rate for the upcoming fiscal year under previous metrics.