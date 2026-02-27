Left Menu

India's Economic Surge: A Glimpse into Fastest-Growing Major Economy

India's economy grew 7.8% in the last quarter of 2022 and is expected to have grown by 7.6% for the fiscal year, making it the fastest-growing major economy globally. The government is updating economic data processes, potentially enhancing accuracy, and estimating a nominal GDP growth of 8.6% for 2025/26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:46 IST
India's Economic Surge: A Glimpse into Fastest-Growing Major Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable stride, India's economy expanded by 7.8% in the October-December period compared to the same timeframe the previous year, the government announced on Friday.

With a revised series of national output data, India is projected to grow by 7.6% for the fiscal year ending in March, securing its position as the fastest-growing significant economy globally. The government's adjustments aim to revamp economic metrics, addressing criticism over outdated practices and enhancing accuracy in reporting.

The National Statistics Office foresees a nominal GDP growth of 8.6% for 2025/26, excluding inflation impacts, as the government continues to refine economic assessments, estimating a 10% nominal growth rate for the upcoming fiscal year under previous metrics.

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026