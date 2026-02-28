Karnataka's 5th State Finance Commission Delivers Key Report

The 5th State Finance Commission of Karnataka has taken a significant step by submitting its detailed report on city corporations within the Greater Bengaluru Authority Area. This report, covering the period of 2026-2030, was handed over to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday.

The following day, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar received the same document. The commission, led by Chairman C Narayanaswamy and accompanied by members Mohamed Sanaulla, R S Phonde, and Secretary Vasireddi Vijaya Jyothsna, highlighted key insights and strategies in their submission.

The report aims to guide the financial structuring for the state's urban development planning, ensuring that Karnataka's urban centers are adequately prepared for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)