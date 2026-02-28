Tensions Escalate: Trump Warns Iran Amid Stalled Nuclear Talks

In a fraught atmosphere, U.S. President Donald Trump signaled deepening frustration over stalled nuclear negotiations with Iran, hinting at possible military intervention. His comments come amidst an intensifying U.S. military presence in the Middle East, potentially foreshadowing a strategic move against Tehran.

As diplomatic and military pressure mounts on Iran following its crackdown on protesters, U.S. envoys, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, engaged in discussions with Iranian officials in Geneva. However, these talks concluded without a breakthrough. Trump's patience seems to be waning, although a final decision on military action remains pending.

While tensions simmer, the U.S., backed by significant military assets, insists on Iran renouncing nuclear weapons. This stance aligns with recent statements by Trump and his administration, highlighting strategic dialogues, including upcoming talks between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)