Left Menu

SpaceX Eyes Historic IPO Valuation

SpaceX is considering confidentially filing for an IPO as soon as March, potentially seeking a valuation exceeding $1.75 trillion. This move, reported by Bloomberg News, indicates the company's strategic shift towards public market engagement, highlighting its expansive financial ambitions and growth trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 02:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 02:01 IST
SpaceX Eyes Historic IPO Valuation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX, the pioneering aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company, is contemplating a confidential initial public offering (IPO) filing as early as March, according to a Bloomberg News report.

The company could aim for a remarkable valuation surpassing $1.75 trillion, marking a milestone in its corporate history, sources revealed to Bloomberg.

This development underscores SpaceX's significant financial aspirations and the potential impact on the market, as it navigates the complex trajectory towards going public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Commits Additional $200 Million to Sustainable Farming Practices

US Commits Additional $200 Million to Sustainable Farming Practices

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Efforts Stall: US and Iran on the Brink

Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Efforts Stall: US and Iran on the Brink

 Global
3
Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

 Global
4
Deportation Dilemma: The Battle to Bring Back a College Student

Deportation Dilemma: The Battle to Bring Back a College Student

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026