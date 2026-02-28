SpaceX Eyes Historic IPO Valuation
SpaceX is considering confidentially filing for an IPO as soon as March, potentially seeking a valuation exceeding $1.75 trillion. This move, reported by Bloomberg News, indicates the company's strategic shift towards public market engagement, highlighting its expansive financial ambitions and growth trajectory.
SpaceX, the pioneering aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company, is contemplating a confidential initial public offering (IPO) filing as early as March, according to a Bloomberg News report.
The company could aim for a remarkable valuation surpassing $1.75 trillion, marking a milestone in its corporate history, sources revealed to Bloomberg.
This development underscores SpaceX's significant financial aspirations and the potential impact on the market, as it navigates the complex trajectory towards going public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
