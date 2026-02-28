SpaceX Eyes Historic IPO Valuation

SpaceX, the pioneering aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company, is contemplating a confidential initial public offering (IPO) filing as early as March, according to a Bloomberg News report.

The company could aim for a remarkable valuation surpassing $1.75 trillion, marking a milestone in its corporate history, sources revealed to Bloomberg.

This development underscores SpaceX's significant financial aspirations and the potential impact on the market, as it navigates the complex trajectory towards going public.

(With inputs from agencies.)