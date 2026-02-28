Left Menu

SpaceX Sets Sights on Trillion-Dollar IPO

SpaceX is considering a confidential IPO filing as early as March, with Bloomberg News suggesting a potential valuation exceeding $1.75 trillion. This move signifies SpaceX's readiness to enter public markets, potentially marking one of the largest IPOs in history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 02:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 02:04 IST
SpaceX Sets Sights on Trillion-Dollar IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX is reportedly preparing for a confidential initial public offering (IPO) filing as early as March, according to Bloomberg News. The aerospace company is said to be aiming for a valuation exceeding $1.75 trillion.

This prospective IPO valuation underscores SpaceX's substantial growth and market influence under CEO Elon Musk's leadership. If successful, this could become one of the highest-valued IPOs on record.

Bloomberg's report indicates SpaceX's readiness to open its books to investors, a crucial step for further expansion and development initiatives. The precise timing and details remain subject to change.

TRENDING

1
US Commits Additional $200 Million to Sustainable Farming Practices

US Commits Additional $200 Million to Sustainable Farming Practices

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Efforts Stall: US and Iran on the Brink

Tensions Rise as Diplomatic Efforts Stall: US and Iran on the Brink

 Global
3
Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

Showdown of Champions: Usyk vs Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza

 Global
4
Deportation Dilemma: The Battle to Bring Back a College Student

Deportation Dilemma: The Battle to Bring Back a College Student

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026