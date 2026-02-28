SpaceX Sets Sights on Trillion-Dollar IPO
SpaceX is considering a confidential IPO filing as early as March, with Bloomberg News suggesting a potential valuation exceeding $1.75 trillion. This move signifies SpaceX's readiness to enter public markets, potentially marking one of the largest IPOs in history.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 02:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 02:04 IST
SpaceX is reportedly preparing for a confidential initial public offering (IPO) filing as early as March, according to Bloomberg News. The aerospace company is said to be aiming for a valuation exceeding $1.75 trillion.
This prospective IPO valuation underscores SpaceX's substantial growth and market influence under CEO Elon Musk's leadership. If successful, this could become one of the highest-valued IPOs on record.
Bloomberg's report indicates SpaceX's readiness to open its books to investors, a crucial step for further expansion and development initiatives. The precise timing and details remain subject to change.
ALSO READ
Rare Earth Shortages Threaten Aerospace and Semiconductor Industries Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Karnataka's Leap Toward Aerospace and Defence Innovation
Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's LAT Aerospace acquires defence robotics startup Sharang Shakti
Applied Doctorates Scheme Reopens With Aerospace Focus
Claudia Sheinbaum Considers Legal Action Against Elon Musk's Allegations