SpaceX Sets Sights on Trillion-Dollar IPO

SpaceX is reportedly preparing for a confidential initial public offering (IPO) filing as early as March, according to Bloomberg News. The aerospace company is said to be aiming for a valuation exceeding $1.75 trillion.

This prospective IPO valuation underscores SpaceX's substantial growth and market influence under CEO Elon Musk's leadership. If successful, this could become one of the highest-valued IPOs on record.

Bloomberg's report indicates SpaceX's readiness to open its books to investors, a crucial step for further expansion and development initiatives. The precise timing and details remain subject to change.