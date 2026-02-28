Assam BJP Kicks Off Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Launches Election Songs
The Assam BJP has launched its Jan Ashirwad Yatra as part of its election campaign, spearheaded by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and party President Dilip Saikia. The campaign will cover all regions of Assam to connect with voters, sharing government initiatives and releasing campaign songs.
- Country:
- India
The Assam BJP has launched its Jan Ashirwad Yatra, a significant campaign move ahead of the impending state assembly elections. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the yatra from Dhekiajuli, aiming for extensive voter engagement.
Under the aegis of CM Sarma and state party President Dilip Saikia, this robust campaign effort will travel across Assam's expanses, targeting direct contact with one lakh individuals daily. The yatra ceremoniously began at the Gupteshwar Temple, with its first phase slated to end on March 9.
State BJP spokespersons emphasis the dual objective of the yatra: propagating the achievements of the Central and State Governments and requesting public endorsement for the electoral contest. In tandem with the yatra, CM Sarma has also unveiled the BJP's election songs at a notable event in Guwahati, with party dignitaries such as Pradan Baruah and Rekha Verma in attendance.
