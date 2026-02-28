Left Menu

Midnight Bail: Indian Youth Congress Leader Udai Bhanu Chib Released Amid Intense Legal Battle

In a midnight hearing, the Patiala House Court granted bail to Indian Youth Congress President Udai Bhanu Chib, who had been arrested in the AI Summit Protest case. The court denied extending his custody, citing insufficient grounds presented by the police, and imposed several conditions for his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 10:27 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

In an unexpected turn at the Patiala House Court, Indian Youth Congress President Udai Bhanu Chib was granted bail during a midnight hearing. The decision came after Chib spent four days in police custody following his arrest in relation to the AI Summit Protest case.

The police requested a seven-day extension of custody; however, Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta found the grounds insufficient and instead released Chib on a bail bond of Rs. 50,000 with conditions, including surrendering his passport and electronic gadgets. Advocates Mohammed Sulaiman, Rupesh Singh Bhadauria, and Chitwan Godara represented Chib during the proceedings.

The arrest memo and case diary indicated Chib's role behind the scenes, directing contacts during the protest. Nonetheless, the court highlighted the need for a rationalized custody request, ruling that four days were adequate for the investigation. The verdict underscores the judiciary's stance on custody limitations without compromising national integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

