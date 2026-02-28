Left Menu

Haryana Bank Fraud Scandal: Inside the Rs 590 Crore Scam

The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a government employee linked to a Rs 590 crore fraud at IDFC First Bank. The scam involved manipulation of state government accounts. A Special Investigation Team is probing the case, with calls for a CBI investigation ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:24 IST
Haryana Bank Fraud Scandal: Inside the Rs 590 Crore Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Haryana, the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a government employee over involvement in the Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank fraud case. Official sources reveal that the issue came to light after the private lender disclosed fraudulent activities in a Chandigarh branch, heavily impacting state government accounts.

This high-profile investigation has also led to the arrest of four individuals, including alleged masterminds. Notably, these arrests include former IDFC First Bank employees and private individuals linked to a firm accused of receiving substantial fraud funds. An SIT, under IPS officer Ganga Ram Punia, is actively probing the details, with substantial sums already recovered.

This financial scandal has stimulated political reactions, with calls for a CBI investigation. Findings of an inquiry committee, citing forgery and procedural lapses, have been incorporated into the ACB's investigation, further intensifying the scrutiny into IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank's roles in this incident.

