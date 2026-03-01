Tragedy Strikes: DNA Testing to Identify Blast Victims in Nagpur

A devastating blast at an explosives factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, has claimed the lives of 17 workers, leaving their family members in anguish. The incident occurred at SBL Energy Limited's detonator packing unit.

Authorities are resorting to DNA testing for the identification of the victims' charred remains. The blast, which took place early Sunday morning, also injured 18 others, prompting immediate evacuation to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As inconsolable relatives gathered outside the factory premises, police collected blood samples to aid in identifying the deceased. The community awaits answers as they grapple with the tragedy's impact.