India's Oil Supply Faces Price Volatility Amid Iran Crisis

India is grappling with oil price volatility due to the Iran crisis, with the Strait of Hormuz tensions pushing Brent crude prices to a high. While structural insecurity remains unlikely, increased reliance on Middle Eastern crude imports heightens fiscal risks, despite diversified sourcing and strategic reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 15:53 IST
India is bracing for heightened oil price volatility following the escalating Iran crisis, analysts revealed. Despite no immediate threat to the nation's oil supply chain, the tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have already pushed Brent crude prices to significant highs, influencing global energy markets.

The critical Strait sees a large portion of India's crude imports, and with Middle East conflicts intensifying, any disruptions could further hike crude oil prices, impacting inflation and India's current account pressures. Experts believe India's short-term price challenges outweigh potential structural supply issues, given the current geopolitical climate.

While India's recent strategic pivot to Gulf-origin crude increases its exposure to Hormuz-related risks, options from Russia, the United States, and Africa stand ready. Strategic reserves and commercial stocks offer additional buffer, though a full blockade remains an unlikely scenario in Kpler's assessment.

