Strait of Uncertainty: Asian Oil Markets Brace for Impact

Asian governments and refiners are on high alert as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz threaten crucial Middle Eastern oil supplies. This strategic passage sees 20% of global oil transit, and its disruption could send shockwaves through Asian economies, heavily reliant on Gulf crude.

China, Japan, and India are particularly exposed, with the latter already seeking alternative crude sources. Indian refiners have engaged other suppliers, ensuring a 20-day reserve of crude and liquefied petroleum gas to manage short-term needs.

South Korea has prepared emergency contingency measures to release petroleum from stockpiles, while China and Taiwan monitor the ongoing developments closely. Industry insiders and analysts predict a rise in oil prices, further complicating the region's energy security landscape.