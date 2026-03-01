Nepal Election Spurs 72-Hour Border Closure in Uttarakhand

Ahead of the upcoming elections in Nepal, scheduled for March 5, border districts in Uttarakhand, India, are ramping up security measures. In a strategic move, officials in Pithoragarh and Champawat have mandated a 72-hour closure of the Indo-Nepal border.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Bhatgai emphasized the importance of heightened vigilance among security forces, including the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and state police. The order extends from March 2 to 5, aiming to thwart potential infiltration and illegal crossings.

Authorities are focusing on maintaining security at seven critical border bridges, with sub-divisional magistrates instructed to take necessary precautions. In Champawat, similar directives have been issued by DM Manish Kumar to ensure thorough supervision during this sensitive time.

(With inputs from agencies.)