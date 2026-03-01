Nepal Election Spurs 72-Hour Border Closure in Uttarakhand
Ahead of Nepal's elections on March 5, authorities in Uttarakhand, India, have ordered a 72-hour closure of the border with Nepal. Security forces and intelligence agencies will be on high alert to prevent illegal crossings and maintain peace in Pithoragarh and Champawat districts during this period.
Ahead of the upcoming elections in Nepal, scheduled for March 5, border districts in Uttarakhand, India, are ramping up security measures. In a strategic move, officials in Pithoragarh and Champawat have mandated a 72-hour closure of the Indo-Nepal border.
Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Bhatgai emphasized the importance of heightened vigilance among security forces, including the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and state police. The order extends from March 2 to 5, aiming to thwart potential infiltration and illegal crossings.
Authorities are focusing on maintaining security at seven critical border bridges, with sub-divisional magistrates instructed to take necessary precautions. In Champawat, similar directives have been issued by DM Manish Kumar to ensure thorough supervision during this sensitive time.
