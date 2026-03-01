Left Menu

America Reacts: Mixed Feelings on Iran Strikes and Economic Concerns

A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals mixed opinions among Americans on U.S. strikes that killed an Iranian leader. Only one in four approves, while half think President Trump is too eager to use military force. Economic concerns, like rising fuel prices, also impact public support for the Iran campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:17 IST
A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that only one in four Americans approves of the recent U.S. military strikes that resulted in the killing of an Iranian leader. Approximately 27% of respondents expressed support, while 43% disapproved, and 29% remained uncertain. This military action has sparked debate across the nation.

The poll further highlights that 56% of Americans believe President Donald Trump is too inclined to resort to military force to further U.S. interests, with this perspective shared by a majority of Democrats and a considerable portion of independents. Concerns have been compounded by news of U.S. military casualties, heightening apprehension about the operation's impact.

Economic issues also play a crucial role in shaping public opinion, as 45% of respondents, including a significant number of Republicans and independents, indicated they would oppose the Iranian campaign if fuel prices increase. With Brent crude prices surging, these economic factors are pivotal in the wider discourse surrounding the strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

