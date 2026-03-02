Iran's Gulf Strikes Disrupt Business: A Regional Shockwave
Iran's retaliatory strikes have severely disrupted the Gulf region, affecting airports, ports, and financial markets. The attacks were a response to a joint U.S.-Israeli assault. In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, daily life and business are paralyzed, with significant impacts on tourism and stock markets across the Gulf.
Iran's recent retaliatory strikes across the Gulf region have resulted in the most significant business disruption since the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting airports, ports, and financial markets. The attacks followed a joint U.S.-Israeli assault on Iran, impacting every major state in the Gulf.
The strikes mark an unprecedented escalation for Dubai, a city traditionally insulated from regional conflicts. Dubai's transition from a small fishing village to a hub for luxury tourism and finance is now facing challenges due to increased shipping risks and weakened regional sentiment.
Gulf stock markets experienced sharp declines, with notable drops in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Egypt. Key transit airports and tourism hotspots were also affected, leading to updated travel advisories from Western countries. The disruption coincides with Ramadan, severely impacting networking opportunities in the region.
Britain, France and Germany say they are ready to work with the US and partners to help stop Iran's retaliatory attacks, reports AP.
