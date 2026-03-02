ADCB Grapples with IT Disruption Impacting Mobile Banking and Contact Services

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has announced a temporary halt in its mobile banking app and contact center services. This interruption comes as a result of a recent widespread IT disruption affecting many across the region.

Customers are currently unable to access banking services through the usual digital and telecommunication channels. The disruption highlights significant challenges as ADCB's reliance on technology for service delivery grows.

Efforts are underway to restore services promptly, with the bank prioritizing a swift resolution to minimize inconvenience to its customers.