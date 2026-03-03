Left Menu

Oil Surge and Global Tensions: Markets React to Middle East Conflict

Oil and gas prices spiked as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran intensifies, causing disruptions in the Middle East. This sparked inflation concerns, affected global equities, and led to increased Treasury yields. The dollar and gold rose as investors sought safe havens amid uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 02:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 02:00 IST
Oil Surge and Global Tensions: Markets React to Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil and gas prices surged markedly while the dollar and safe-haven gold witnessed notable rallies on Monday, as the widening U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran ignited concerns of reigniting global inflation and disrupting economic recovery. Global equity indexes lagged behind U.S. stocks amid fears of prolonged conflict.

Oil futures experienced sharp increases post-Israeli and U.S. strikes, with closures of vital facilities and hindrances in the Strait of Hormuz as investors speculated on the conflict's duration. U.S. crude prices climbed, with Brent also seeing significant hikes, demonstrating market unease.

Stock indices faced turbulence, with some sectors like energy, defense, and technology showing resilience. Fears of inflation steered safe-haven investments in U.S. equities. Meanwhile, the surging dollar outperformed safe-haven currencies, and precious metals climbed amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

TRENDING

1
SES's Strategic Shift: Lower Capital Expenditure Before Satellite Launches

SES's Strategic Shift: Lower Capital Expenditure Before Satellite Launches

 Global
2
Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes in Response to Hezbollah Attacks

Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strikes in Response to Hezbollah Attacks

 Egypt
3
Health Collaboration and Industry Shake-Ups: A Thriving Sector in Flux

Health Collaboration and Industry Shake-Ups: A Thriving Sector in Flux

 Global
4
Clintons Face Inquiry on Epstein Connections

Clintons Face Inquiry on Epstein Connections

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026