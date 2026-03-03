Oil Surge and Global Tensions: Markets React to Middle East Conflict

Oil and gas prices surged markedly while the dollar and safe-haven gold witnessed notable rallies on Monday, as the widening U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran ignited concerns of reigniting global inflation and disrupting economic recovery. Global equity indexes lagged behind U.S. stocks amid fears of prolonged conflict.

Oil futures experienced sharp increases post-Israeli and U.S. strikes, with closures of vital facilities and hindrances in the Strait of Hormuz as investors speculated on the conflict's duration. U.S. crude prices climbed, with Brent also seeing significant hikes, demonstrating market unease.

Stock indices faced turbulence, with some sectors like energy, defense, and technology showing resilience. Fears of inflation steered safe-haven investments in U.S. equities. Meanwhile, the surging dollar outperformed safe-haven currencies, and precious metals climbed amid escalating geopolitical tensions.