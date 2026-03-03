Left Menu

Gold Prices Surge Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict Hitting Highs

Gold prices climb steadily due to increased demand for safe-haven assets amid U.S.-Israel airstrikes on Iran. Concerns over the conflict's duration, potential to disrupt global oil flow, and resulting economic repercussions are driving the upward trend. Despite a strong dollar, gold remains appealing to cautious investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:39 IST
Gold Prices Surge Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict Hitting Highs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the fifth consecutive session, gold prices have risen as investors turn to safe-haven assets amidst escalating tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran, fearing the conflict may expand into a prolonged regional war. Spot gold increased by 0.7% to $5,362.90 per ounce by Tuesday morning.

The ongoing conflict has notably impacted global oil trade as reported by Iranian authorities who announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic chokepoint. This move, threatening to disrupt a fifth of the global oil supply, has intensified fears and driven crude oil prices up.

The dollar remains strong, typically making gold expensive for those holding other currencies, yet in uncertain times such as this, both gold and the dollar are attractive to risk-averse investors. Gold continues to shimmer in light of rising inflation concerns and geopolitical instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and logistics, says prime minister.

This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and...

 Global
2
Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

 Global
3
Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

 India
4
Ukraine's Financial Boost: IMF's Billion-Dollar Support

Ukraine's Financial Boost: IMF's Billion-Dollar Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026