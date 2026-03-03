Market Turmoil Amid Middle East Tensions: Oil Surge Sparks Inflation Worries

Wall Street's leading indexes tumbled over 2% on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 reaching a two-month low. Investors are concerned about the widening conflict in the Middle East potentially affecting oil prices, inflation, and global trade.

Iran's threat to attack vessels in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, coupled with production stoppages by regional oil and gas producers, has increased both global shipping rates and the prices of crude oil and natural gas. The strait is crucial as it transports about one-fifth of global oil consumption.

Market fears intensified, potentially leading to escalated inflation if oil holds over $100 a barrel. Airline and travel industries, sensitive to oil price hikes, suffered further declines. As a result, major indexes like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite recorded significant losses, with the volatility index reaching a three-month peak.

