India's Cleantech Sector: Transformative Growth Amid Talent Challenges

India's clean energy technology industry is rapidly growing, with a 56.6% surge in recruitment over the past two years. This boom is attributed to strong policy efforts and significant investment in green energy transition.

Despite the rapid expansion, the cleantech sector faces challenges such as a gender imbalance and a talent pipeline that does not adequately meet the industry's advanced requirements. The sector's recruitment remains largely concentrated in metro areas, though tier II and III cities are emerging as key hiring hubs.

CIEL HR's report underscores the need for strategic talent investment and inclusive practices to address these challenges. With 48% of positions offering annual salaries of Rs 10 lakh and above, the sector is a lucrative field, yet it must focus on skill development and leadership diversity to unlock its full potential.