AAI Denies Claims on Fuel Stock Queries Amid West Asia Tensions

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has vehemently denied any involvement in requesting details about Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) stocks at international airports, refuting recent media reports. This clarification comes amidst rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have impacted global oil markets.

In a statement, the AAI emphasized its position, stating it had neither formally nor informally sought information from airport operators about fuel inventories. The authority firmly labeled such claims as unfounded and factually incorrect, urging caution against the spread of misleading information.

As tensions escalate in West Asia, following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, causing ripple effects in global energy markets, AAI reassures that its focus remains on managing airport infrastructure. India currently has significant reserves of crude oil, with minimal exposure to the region's supply chain disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)