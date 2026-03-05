Orban's Battery Gamble Under Scrutiny Amid Economic Stagnation and Environmental Concerns

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ambitious push to transform the country into a battery hub is faltering, with both economic and environmental challenges threatening his long-standing political dominance.

Since 2021, Orban has courted roughly 26 billion euros in foreign investments primarily from Asian manufacturers, aiming to turn Hungary into a European battery powerhouse. However, issues like pollution violations at major battery plants, including Samsung SDI, have sparked environmental concerns, compounding Orban's woes amid an ailing economy.

With opposition leader Peter Magyar gaining momentum and public opinion turning on Orban's battery initiatives, the future of Hungary's economy and political scene hangs in the balance, as the country heads to a crucial vote on April 12.

