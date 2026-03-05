Empowering Women in Finance: A $430 Billion Opportunity

A groundbreaking report from Lxme and EY reveals that enhancing women's participation in long-term financial investments could inject a staggering Rs 40 lakh crore ($430 billion) into India's GDP over the next decade. This economic boost is linked to transforming women's often untapped savings into productive capital.

Despite significant progress in women's financial inclusion in recent years, the report underlines a persistent 'participation-to-power gap,' hindering the full translation of financial access into durable wealth. Alarmingly, the Lxme-EY Women's Financial Prosperity Index points out that more than two-thirds of women's financial journey remains impeded.

While India's women have seen impressive gains in bank account ownership, rising from 26% in 2011 to over 89% in 2024, many accounts are mere conduits for government payouts rather than tools for savings or investments. Additionally, women in India hold 40% less retirement wealth compared to men. The report emphasizes the need for targeted interventions to close these gaps and drive economic progress.

