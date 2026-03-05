Left Menu

Empowering Women in Finance: A $430 Billion Opportunity

A report by Lxme and EY highlights the potential GDP impact of increased female participation in financial investments in India. It reveals gaps in wealth accumulation and digital access, despite rising financial account ownership among women. Addressing these disparities could significantly benefit India's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:32 IST
Empowering Women in Finance: A $430 Billion Opportunity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking report from Lxme and EY reveals that enhancing women's participation in long-term financial investments could inject a staggering Rs 40 lakh crore ($430 billion) into India's GDP over the next decade. This economic boost is linked to transforming women's often untapped savings into productive capital.

Despite significant progress in women's financial inclusion in recent years, the report underlines a persistent 'participation-to-power gap,' hindering the full translation of financial access into durable wealth. Alarmingly, the Lxme-EY Women's Financial Prosperity Index points out that more than two-thirds of women's financial journey remains impeded.

While India's women have seen impressive gains in bank account ownership, rising from 26% in 2011 to over 89% in 2024, many accounts are mere conduits for government payouts rather than tools for savings or investments. Additionally, women in India hold 40% less retirement wealth compared to men. The report emphasizes the need for targeted interventions to close these gaps and drive economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Secures U.S. Marine Cover Amid Strait of Hormuz Turmoil

India Secures U.S. Marine Cover Amid Strait of Hormuz Turmoil

 India
2
Shocked, deeply concerned by sudden resignation of C V Ananda Bose as Bengal Governor: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Shocked, deeply concerned by sudden resignation of C V Ananda Bose as Bengal...

 India
3
Israel's Airspace Reopens as Thousands Rush Home Amid Iran Conflict

Israel's Airspace Reopens as Thousands Rush Home Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
4
US-Iran Naval Clash: CPI(M) Criticizes Indian Government Silence

US-Iran Naval Clash: CPI(M) Criticizes Indian Government Silence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026