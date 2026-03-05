Yes Bank Launches Exclusive Women's Salary Account with Special Features

In a move to commemorate International Women's Day, Yes Bank has unveiled the YES Essence Women's Salary Account. This initiative is crafted to address the financial and lifestyle aspirations of working women, the bank disclosed on Thursday.

This exclusive account provides an array of benefits, including an inclusive free locker facility for the first year, Rs 5 lakh additional health cover free for one year, and an annual preventive health check-up. Furthermore, account holders are entitled to a complimentary Elegance Debit Card, delivering 5% cashback up to Rs 6,000 annually on chosen categories.

In parallel developments, Yes Bank reported detecting unauthorized transactions involving its multi-currency prepaid forex cards. These transactions, worth USD 280,000, occurred in a Latin American nation. However, the bank's vigilant monitoring managed to thwart 688 fraudulent transaction attempts securing around USD 100,000.

