Left Menu

Yes Bank Launches Exclusive Women's Salary Account with Special Features

Yes Bank has introduced a new YES Essence Women's Salary Account, offering financial and lifestyle benefits like free locker for a year, health cover, and cashback. Additionally, the bank prevented unauthorized transactions worth USD 100,000 involving its prepaid forex cards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:45 IST
Yes Bank Launches Exclusive Women's Salary Account with Special Features
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to commemorate International Women's Day, Yes Bank has unveiled the YES Essence Women's Salary Account. This initiative is crafted to address the financial and lifestyle aspirations of working women, the bank disclosed on Thursday.

This exclusive account provides an array of benefits, including an inclusive free locker facility for the first year, Rs 5 lakh additional health cover free for one year, and an annual preventive health check-up. Furthermore, account holders are entitled to a complimentary Elegance Debit Card, delivering 5% cashback up to Rs 6,000 annually on chosen categories.

In parallel developments, Yes Bank reported detecting unauthorized transactions involving its multi-currency prepaid forex cards. These transactions, worth USD 280,000, occurred in a Latin American nation. However, the bank's vigilant monitoring managed to thwart 688 fraudulent transaction attempts securing around USD 100,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Secures U.S. Marine Cover Amid Strait of Hormuz Turmoil

India Secures U.S. Marine Cover Amid Strait of Hormuz Turmoil

 India
2
Shocked, deeply concerned by sudden resignation of C V Ananda Bose as Bengal Governor: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Shocked, deeply concerned by sudden resignation of C V Ananda Bose as Bengal...

 India
3
Israel's Airspace Reopens as Thousands Rush Home Amid Iran Conflict

Israel's Airspace Reopens as Thousands Rush Home Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
4
US-Iran Naval Clash: CPI(M) Criticizes Indian Government Silence

US-Iran Naval Clash: CPI(M) Criticizes Indian Government Silence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026