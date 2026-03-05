Left Menu

Karnataka Lokayukta Uncovers Disproportionate Assets in Major Raid

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police conducted extensive search operations uncovering disproportionate assets from eight government officers across various districts. During the raids, assets totaling crores were discovered, leading to arrests. Simultaneously, a BBMP official was caught accepting a bribe in a separate operation, highlighting ongoing anti-corruption efforts in the state.

Lokayukta raid in house of Veeresh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown, the Karnataka Lokayukta Police on Thursday executed a series of search operations in connection with disproportionate asset cases against eight government officials. The raids spanned over 42 locations, including the homes and offices of the accused, across several cities including Bengaluru, Mandya, Gadag, Mysuru, Vijayapura, and Yadagiri.

The officials in the spotlight include Shashidhar R, H C Indresh, Vasanth Valappa Naik, Sathish S, M K Surakod, Asif Iqbal Khaleel, Prakash Irappa Ghodbale, and Veeresh Rudraiah Hiremat. Significant financial discrepancies were uncovered, revealing assets worth several crores including properties, vehicles, and jewelry.

Concurrently, a separate operation led to the arrest of a BBMP official in Bengaluru, caught red-handed accepting a bribe. This operation was meticulously coordinated under the supervision of IPS Bengaluru City-1, sending a strong message against corruption within public offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

