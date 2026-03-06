US, Venezuela agree to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations

‌The United ​States ‌and interim authorities in ‌Venezuela ‌have agreed ⁠to ​re-establish diplomatic ⁠and consular relations, ⁠the ​U.S. State Department said ⁠in ⁠a ​statement on ⁠Thursday.

