Jamaica to end medical cooperation program with Cuba - local media
Reuters | Kingston | Updated: 06-03-2026 05:57 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 05:57 IST
- Jamaica
The Jamaican foreign ministry said on Thursday that Jamaica will end a medical cooperation program with Cuba, according to local media outlet The Gleaner.
The two governments were unable to agree on the terms for a new arrangement, the foreign ministry said in a statement cited by The Gleaner.
