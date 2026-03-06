Left Menu

Jamaica to end medical cooperation program with Cuba - local media

Reuters | Kingston | Updated: 06-03-2026 05:57 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 05:57 IST
​The ‌Jamaican foreign ministry ​said on Thursday ‌that Jamaica will end a medical cooperation program ‌with Cuba, according ‌to local media outlet The Gleaner.

The ⁠two ​governments ⁠were unable to agree ⁠on the terms for ​a new arrangement, the ⁠foreign ministry said ⁠in ​a statement cited by The Gleaner.

