Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai will not appeal conviction, sentence, lawyer says
Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 07:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 07:43 IST
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai will not appeal against his December conviction and sentencing for collusion with foreign forces and sedition, his lawyer said on Friday.
(Reporting By Jessie Pang and James Pomfret; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marie Roantree
- Writing