Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai will not appeal conviction, sentence, lawyer says

​Hong ‌Kong media ​tycoon ‌Jimmy Lai will not appeal against ‌his December ‌conviction and sentencing for ⁠collusion ​with ⁠foreign forces ⁠and sedition, ​his lawyer said on ⁠Friday.

(Reporting By ⁠Jessie ​Pang and ⁠James Pomfret; Writing ⁠by ⁠Anne Marie Roantree; Editing ‌by ‌Clarence ​Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)