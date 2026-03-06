TN govt prohibits private schools from hosting political, ideological, or communal activities

Left Menu

Tamil Nadu government has formally prohibited private schools from hosting political, ideological, or communal activities on their premises, citing the need to maintain school campuses as neutral academic zones. The School Education Department, through a government order issued on March 2, has notified significant amendments to the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Regulation Rules.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-03-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 09:50 IST
Tamil Nadu government has formally prohibited private schools from hosting political, ideological, or communal activities on their premises, citing the need to maintain school campuses as neutral academic zones. The School Education Department, through a government order issued on March 2, has notified significant amendments to the Tamil Nadu Private Schools (Regulation) Rules. The move aims to ensure that educational infrastructure is utilised primarily and exclusively for student welfare and academic instruction. According to the amended rules, no school premises -- including buildings, playgrounds, or halls -- shall be used for any program, meeting, campaign, or instruction by external persons or organisations that are political, ideological, communal, or divisive. This specifically targets activities likely to promote disharmony or ill-will based on religion, race, caste, language, or community. Crucially, the ban applies both during and outside school hours, effectively barring such events on weekends, public holidays, and during winter or summer vacations. The government clarified that non-sectarian and non-political events, such as blood donation camps, social service programs, and cultural functions, may still be permitted. However, these will require prior permission from the competent authority and must be conducted under the direct supervision of the school's educational agency. According to sources, the policy shift follows a high-profile controversy involving Sri Saraswathi Vidyalaya, a private school in Cuddalore, recently. In December 2025, the school permitted Seva Bharati to conduct a camp on its premises during the winter holidays. When the School Education Department issued a show-cause notice, the management challenged it in the Madras High Court, arguing that existing regulations only barred such drills during school hours. The state's latest amendment effectively closes this legal loophole.

