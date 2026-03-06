Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Speaker Demands Evidence of Alleged 'Faansi Ghar'

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta calls on Leader of Opposition Atishi to substantiate claims of an execution room at Assembly premises. Gupta urges AAP leaders, including former CM Arvind Kejriwal, to present proof before the Committee of Privileges. The controversy arises amidst Kejriwal's discharge in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Updated: 06-03-2026 10:58 IST
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has formally requested Leader of Opposition Atishi to provide concrete evidence following her claims of a 'Faansi Ghar' (execution room) located within the Assembly premises. In a pointed letter, Gupta stressed the need for substantial proof from AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of their appearance before the Committee of Privileges.

The dispute surfaces as Atishi criticized the summons issued to Kejriwal, asserting the existence of the alleged execution room. Gupta responded by emphasizing the importance of evidence-based claims, urging Atishi to differentiate between the political landscape and the independent functioning of the Assembly and its Committees.

Atishi's comments come in the wake of a judicial discharge for Kejriwal and others in the Delhi Excise Policy case, a decision she celebrated. Meanwhile, the authenticity of the purported 'Faansi Ghar,' inaugurated in 2022, remains under scrutiny by the Assembly's Privileges Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

