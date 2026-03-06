India Navigates Crude Challenges Amid Middle East Tensions

Indian refiners have begun purchasing Russian crude stranded at sea amidst growing supply disruptions arising from Middle Eastern conflicts. A recent US Treasury Department waiver permits these transactions temporarily, helping India realign its energy imports as geopolitical tensions threaten global supply routes.

In recent months, India's Russian oil imports dropped amid US pressures and tariff contingencies, but the new waiver allows refiners to capitalize on the floating inventory. With the strategic Strait of Hormuz blocked due to regional unrest, Indian suppliers are leveraging these available Russian barrels to offset domestic fuel supply risks.

The situation reflects the intricate dance of global energy politics, with India balancing its supply sources to maintain energy security. This temporary measure ensures immediate relief, though long-term solutions remain a priority as India faces competition from China for Russian oil supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)