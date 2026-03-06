Left Menu

Global Food Prices Surge in February

Global food prices have risen in February, ending a five-month decline. The increase, led by cereal, meat, and vegetable oils, outweighed reductions in cheese and sugar, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization. The FAO Food Price Index reached 125.3 points, slightly up from January's 124.2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:38 IST
Global Food Prices Surge in February
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Global food prices experienced a rise in February, halting a five-month streak of declines. The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported that increases in cereal, meat, and most vegetable oil prices outweighed reductions seen in cheese and sugar.

The FAO Food Price Index, which monitors monthly changes in a basket of globally traded food products, averaged 125.3 points in February. This marks a slight increase from January's 124.2 points, indicating a shift in price trends.

Despite this uptick, the index remains 1% below its value from a year ago and nearly 22% under the peak reached in March 2022 following the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

Navigating Europe's Energy Crisis: Shifting Away from Russian Gas

 Global
2
Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising Tensions

Global Order in Peril: Sibal Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amidst Rising T...

 India
3
Empowering Women: NHAI Deploys Over 5,100 Female Staff at Toll Booths

Empowering Women: NHAI Deploys Over 5,100 Female Staff at Toll Booths

 India
4
State budget for 2026-27 based on road map for 'Vikasit Maharashtra': CM Fadnavis to media.

State budget for 2026-27 based on road map for 'Vikasit Maharashtra': CM Fad...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026