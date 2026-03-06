Global Food Prices Surge in February

Global food prices experienced a rise in February, halting a five-month streak of declines. The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported that increases in cereal, meat, and most vegetable oil prices outweighed reductions seen in cheese and sugar.

The FAO Food Price Index, which monitors monthly changes in a basket of globally traded food products, averaged 125.3 points in February. This marks a slight increase from January's 124.2 points, indicating a shift in price trends.

Despite this uptick, the index remains 1% below its value from a year ago and nearly 22% under the peak reached in March 2022 following the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine.